Infinity Festival Announces ART+TECH Exhibition

Infinity Festival, the festival that brings Hollywood and Silicon Valley together, announced today its ART+TECH lineup of artists exhibiting their work. ART+TECH is the fine art exhibition held virtually in the IF gallery, presented by OUTFRONT Media. The exhibit will include local and internationally known fine artists working in contemporary cutting-edge mediums including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and motion graphics. To view the trailer click here.

The festival, and the ART+TECH section specifically, aligns with OUTFRONT's leadership position in the creative space. With its in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, its annual OUTFRAME art competition, and its strong partnerships within the entertainment space, OUTFRONT's assets continue to serve as a desired canvas for artists and brands alike. OUTFRONT's canvases are the perfect marriage of art and science as they are the culmination of technology, location, and creativity.

ART+TECH features Rashaad Newsome, Claudia Meyer and Jam Sutton among a stellar lineup of leading contemporary artists. IF creative director Adam Newman, who oversees ART+TECH for the festival, has brought on Lisa Jordan as this year's fine art curator.

Rashaad Newsome is a multimedia artist whose work has earned him a 2020/2021 Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence artist residency. He has exhibited his art at major museums worldwide, including The Whitney, The Brooklyn Museum, The Studio Museum in Harlem, MoMAPS1 and SFMoMA. Claudia Meyer, an internationally-known multimedia artist, has been exhibited at international art fairs including Art Miami, Context Miami, LA Art Show, Art Palm Springs, and the Seattle Art Fair. Her recent exhibition "ImmersiO" was presented by Homeira Goldstein and TIME4ART at the Manhattan Beach Art Center. Cara Lee, a principal at the international architecture studio Lee+Mundwiler, will return to this year's festival with a video version of her computer-generated and 3D-printed sculpture, CHiLL, which was first shown at the Venice Biennale. Jam Sutton, a British artist who has also shown at the Venice Biennale, utilizes 3D scanning, augmented reality, 3D printing and AI to create sculptures exploring identity and representations of the body in the digital age.

The entire list of ART+TECH artists include:

Infinity Festival Hollywood is the place where Hollywood meets Silicon Valley. Free of charge to attend, the festival celebrates "Story Enabled by Technology," with a virtual event for year three. Beginning October 28, 2020 and continuing through January 7, 2021, each Wednesday and Thursday, the Festival has included innovative programming, bringing together creators, directors, producers and writers, as well as senior executives and technologists.

Infinity Festival has transitioned its programming to be exclusively online for 2020. This year's event features over 60 pieces of premium content, industry-leading speakers, panel discussions and a fine art exhibition, each with an emerging-tech focus. Infinity Festival has also partnered with iconic recording label Capitol Music Group to feature Capitol Royale, which will bring a unique slate of music related programming to this year's festival.

New technologies and trends will be spotlighted, including: Remote Collaboration/Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, 3D/Visual Effects, Virtual Production, Wellness Tech, Immersive Experiences, Real Time Storytelling and Entertainment Content. Programming advisors include over 150 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies. Infinity Festival featuring Capitol Royale is presented by Z by HP and Microsoft and co-presented by Unity. The presenting media partner is OUTFRONT and the production partner is FNTECH. Executive producer of the 2020 event is Intel and presenting sponsors include Phase Two and Essentia.