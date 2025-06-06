Independent Opera Company to Present ANNA BOLENA By Gaetano Donizetti

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Independent Opera Company will conclude its 2024-2025 season with Anna Bolena, a tragic opera in two acts composed by Gaetano Donizetti. Felice Romani wrote the Italian libretto after Ippolito Pindemonte's Enrico VIII ossia Anna Bolena and Alessandro Pepoli's Anna Bolena, both recounting the life of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England's King Henry VIII.

The opera will be fully staged, with professional costumes, piano accompaniment, and performed by some of Los Angeles' finest singers. Liza Barskaya is Stage Director and Galina Barskaya is Artistic/Music Director.

The opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles at the beautiful historic La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 on June 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm.

Buy tickets online or at the door. https://www.independentoperacompany.org/ or https://independentopera.eventcube.io/. Advanced tickets are $30 General admission, $25 children, students with ID and Seniors (60 and up), plus processing fee.Prices at the door will be $35 General admission, $30 children, students with ID and Seniors (60 and up).

Experience Anna Bolena, Gaetano Donizetti's powerful and rarely performed operatic masterpiece, which brings to life the tragic story of Anne Boleyn, the doomed second wife of King Henry VIII. Featuring a diverse cast of emerging artists, seasoned professionals, and community members, Anna Bolena marks the culmination of IOC's 13th season and continues the company's mission to share rarely heard operas with Los Angeles audiences.

Cast

Anna Bolena (Anne Boleyn): Catherine Samartin

Enrico (Henry VIII): Patrick Blackwell

Giovanna Seymour (Jane Seymour), Anna's lady-in-waiting: Rae Shrum

Lord Rochefort (George Boleyn), Anna's brother: Ethan Miller

Riccardo Percy (Henry Percy 6th Earl of Northumberland): Timothy Simon

Smeton (Mark Smeaton), musician: Zineb Fikri

Hervey, court official: Jacob Stucki

Chorus/courtiers: Jessica Berns (also Anna Boleyn cover), Chelsy Cordon, Kyrian Corona, Jessica Liu, Jessica Rios, Janice Batzdorff, Mia Karnakis, Maureen Mihalik, Javier Posadas Gonzalez, Chester Roi Perez Bingham (also Hervey cover), Kelvin Li (also Enrico cover)

Production

Stage Director: Liza Barskaya

Artistic/Music Director: Galina Barskaya

Costumes: Salette Corpuz

Set Designer: Flora Ortega

Lighting Designer: Matthew Tunney

Stage Manager: Mara Aguilar

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC