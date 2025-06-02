INTERNATIONAL PARTY GIRL Will Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Should we have a cig, or crash out? Annie Laurie Daniel's solo show International Party Girl gets to the heart of the matter over five performances at The Broadwater Studio, as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Off the heels of a successful run of their solo show Bedwetting, featured at Hollywood Fringe 2024, International Party Girl is a bold, darkly funny exploration of loneliness, club culture, fake friendships, and the isolating search for connection.

Running from June 7th - 26th, this immersive, high-energy show takes audiences on a wild ride through PG's desires, addictions, and heartbreaks. Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, International Party Girl will leave you laughing, crying - and maybe reaching for a drink of your own.

IPG furthers Annie Laurie's artistic mission to explore and amplify stories centered around queer identities, pop culture, and activism. Annie Laurie has worked internationally, creating new pieces in Berlin, Germany, and Paris, France. In 2016, they wrote and directed the documentary short Dick Art: Rape Culture and Misogyny in the Los Angeles DIY Scene at USC's School of Cinematic Arts. They trained in acting at the California Institute of the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2019. In 2021, they presented a gallery at the Fondation Fiminco in collaboration with the Women's Wear Daily Archives.

