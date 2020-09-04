INCOGNITO 2020 Tickets On Sale Now

13th edition. 400 artworks. One great cause.

ICA LA's legendary benefit INCOGNITO is back and reimagined as a virtual event, Saturday, October 17 at 5pm PT.

Hosted by renowned actor, comedian, and producer Joel McHale, INCOGNITO 2020 will consist of a virtual program, followed by an online sale of artworks.

Contemporary artists contribute 12 x 12 inch original works in any medium of their choosing. All works are sold for $500 and the artists remain anonymous, their identities only revealed after the purchase. Guests are encouraged to trust their instincts, follow their hearts, and make selections based on how the works move them.



All proceeds directly support ICA LA's free exhibitions, education programs, and community outreach.



To see the full list of participating artists, visit theicala.org/incognito.



