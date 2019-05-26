I'M JENNIFER MOTHER F*CKING LAWRENCE Comes to Hollywood Fringe

From the ridiculous mind of Writer/Director Cole Quirk comes a story of overcoming fears, no matter how rational, or irrational, they may be. I'm Jennifer Mother F*cking Lawrence takes you to a Hawaiian bungalow to experience a rollercoaster of emotions as actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Rose Byrne team up to face off against an eight legged monster. There are five chances to see this outrageous comedy at the McCadden Place Theatre between June 9th-June 29th as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Cast includes Christy Lee Hughes*, Alice Winslow, Alan Starzinksi, Sai Lang, Daniel Blake, & Donna Lobello with a special appearance by Rachel Leigh Moore.

Let pajama-clad Jennifer and Rose leave you inspired and uplifted to perhaps tackle some fears of your own. Be advised that the show involves some light profanity and F words. We're dealing with spiders, you understand.

$10 Tickets - On Sale Now

Sunday, June 9, 2019 3:00 PM-4:00 PM

Friday, June 14, 2019 7:00 PM-8:00 PM

Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:00 PM-6:00 PM

Friday, June 28, 2019 10:00 PM-11:00 PM

Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:30 PM-9:30 PM

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5687

McCadden Place Theatre

1157 N McCadden Pl

Los Angeles, CA 90038





