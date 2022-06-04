Horror Short STUFFED To Make World Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Stuffed, a horror-centric short film directed by Brendan Egan (The Lost Boy, Zoom Dating), is set to make its World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood as a part of the 25th Annual DANCES WITH FILMS Festival, June 9-19, 2022.

Stuffed follows a teenage boy who is hired for a seemingly innocent babysitting gig but becomes entangled in a world of murder and human taxidermy. The horror-comedy stars Charlie Tacker (Castle Rock, The Witch in The Window), Tori Clay (What Doesn't Kill You, Did You Hear About The Morgans), and newcomer John McGuinness. The film, penned by Brendan Egan, Charlie Tacker, and Haley Pine (A Special Dinner, Zoom Dating), serves as the trio's fourth creative collaboration and joins the slate of nearly 250 films screening at the world-renowned festival.

Originally conceived as a 48 Hour Challenge, Stuffed was written, shot, edited, and color corrected within a 48-hour timeframe. "Despite the time restraint, my goal was to make the story as cohesive, distinctive, and diverse as possible," Egan said in a statement, "As an actor with a limb difference, I can empathize with rejection within the industry and I wanted to ensure that the set, as small as it was, remained inclusive to everyone and anyone."

The small crew was primarily Massachusetts-based and consisted of Lynn Weissman (Director of Photography/Producer), John McGuinness (Producer), Charlie Norton (Producer), and Lisa Zierenberg (Executive Producer/Production Coordinator).

Stuffed marks Director Brendan Egan's second film to screen at the prestigious Dances With Films, followed by his award-winning short, The Lost Boy, which screened virtually at the 23rd Annual Dances With Films Festival. Stuffed will be screening on Sunday, June 12th at 1 PM as a part of the Dances With Kidz division of the festival. Tickets can be purchased on the Dances With Films website: https://danceswithfilms.com/STUFFED/