Horror Comedy BLOOD PIG Set To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Horror comedy BLOOD PIG is set to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 5-June 26th at The Actors Company, 916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA. What happens when a naive virgin and a hard-nosed cop are trapped in a basement by a Satanic cult member? All hell breaks loose! This bromantic ensemble production puts a wickedly comedic twist on the way that manipulative relationships can often feel like they are impossible to escape. Directed by Troy Whitaker and written by Devin Arnold.

While Blood Pig is a comedy that has some fun with sacrificial blood rituals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are many hospitals that are in real need of blood donors. Locally in Hollywood, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is currently experiencing a shortage of blood donors. "During the month of June, the Blood Pig cast and crew will be working towards registering as many blood donors as we can for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Blood Donor Center," says Producer Adam Bradshaw. Visit www.bloodpigplay.com to find out how you can make an appointment to donate blood to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and received discounted tickets.

This production contains adult subject matter and some profanity. Not recommended for those under the age of 18.



TICKETS: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7511?tab=tickets

SHOW WEBSITE: www.bloodpigplay.com