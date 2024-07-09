Holocaust Museum LA to Present the Teicholz Film Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Holocaust Museum LA will present the Teicholz Film Series, a selection of five films focused on the theme of resistance. The series will feature four in-person screenings at AMC The Grove and one online event.

The live screenings will be followed by panel discussions. The online event will feature advance access to view the films and a live virtual discussion. All discussions are moderated by award-winning journalist and producer Tom Teicholz.

"Terezin" (2023), will screen in person July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Based on the true story of the Theresienstadt Ghetto, the film focuses on the romance between Antonio, an Italian clarinetist, and Martina, a Czechoslovak violinist, who fall in love and are deported to Terezin. "Terezin" has been lauded as "a compelling WWII tale."

"Son of Saul" (2015) will be part of the online program

The film will be available for viewing in advance of the discussion, which will take place Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, a Cannes Grand Prix winner and a BAFTA winner for Best Film Not in English, "Son of Saul" is the powerful story of a Jewish prisoner forced to work in the gas chamber at Auschwitz. It has been called "an unforgettable viewing experience" and "a towering landmark for filmic fictionalizations of the Holocaust." "Son of Saul" has been ranked as one of the best films of the 21st century.

Resistance: They Fought Back" (2024) will screen in person Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

A documentary that tells the largely unknown and incredible story of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust, the film has been called "vital" and "a testament of the human spirit that ended up being much stronger than the Nazi forces who were defeated in World War II." The film's executive producer, Michael Berenbaum, a noted American scholar, professor, rabbi, writer and filmmaker who specializes in the study of the Holocaust, will join Teicholz for the post-screening conversation.

"Who Will Remain?" (2021) will screen in person Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Called "a tribute to an artist, a celebration of the power of Yiddish, and an unforgettable documentary experience," "Who Will Remain?" is the story of Israeli actress Hadas Kalderon who travels to Lithuania to trace the early life of her grandfather, Holocaust survivor Avrom Sutzkever. The New York Times called Sutzkever "the greatest poet of the Holocaust." Using his diary, Kalderon strives to reconstruct the stories told by her grandfather. The post-screening conversation will feature director/producer Christa P. Whitney and director/film editor Emily Felder.

"The Auschwitz Report" (2021) will screen in person Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Based on the true story of prisoners Rudolf Vrba and Alfréd Wetzler who escaped with details about the camp's operation, the film shows "a side of the Holocaust we rarely see on screen: the reluctance of Western bureaucracy to accept a truth that they can barely comprehend" (The Wrap). The historical drama was acclaimed in the Los Angeles Times for its "gripping and lifelike" performances and "harrowing and deeply affecting results." Holli Levitsky, the founder and director of the Jewish Studies Program and professor of English at Loyola Marymount University, will join Teicholz in conversation after the film.

For more information on the series visit: https://holocaustmuseumla.org/filmseries.

