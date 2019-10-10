Hollywood PAL Announces Masquerade and Awards Gala

The Hollywood Police Activities League Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 16th Annual Hollywood PAL Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 12th from 6-9:30pm. This year's must-attend event at Avalon Hollywood will be Masquerade themed, featuring a unique awards presentation and auction. Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress... mask optional.

With Hollywood PAL being funded entirely by contributions from local individuals, companies, foundations and grants, the Annual PAL Awards Gala is Hollywood PAL's main fundraiser for the year, bringing together businesses, residences, government leaders and LAPD for the purpose of creating and sustaining a safer community.

The ceremony will honor PAL's 2019 Community Leadership Award recipients: LAPD West Bureau Commander Cory Palka, as well as Distinguished Actress and "Bosch Star - Lt. Grace Billets," Amy Aquino. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on Silent and Live Auction items throughout the evening, with items that range from theatre and dining experiences to studio tours or an African Safari.

Table sponsorships for this popular event are available at $3,000, $5,000, $10,000, and $25,000 levels and include one table of 10 and a full-page ad in the tribute journal. Individual tickets are available for $250, as well as tribute journal ads and general contribution opportunities. All proceeds benefit Hollywood PAL youth and their families.

For more information or to reserve tables or tickets online, visit hollywoodpal.org/gala

To learn more about Hollywood PAL, please contact Kitty Gordillo at 323 467 7114 or kgordillo@hollywoodpal.org.

"I'm so grateful for Hollywood PAL because they have been a big support for my family and my kids. The officers really help the community and help our children stay away from trouble." ~ PAL Parent About the Hollywood Police Activities League

The Hollywood Police Activities League (Hollywood PAL), in partnership with LAPD provides programs for low income, at-risk youth, inspiring these kids to reach their full potential. Accomplished through officer and volunteer led mentoring, over 600 kids ages 6-17 participate in recreational, educational, athletic and fine arts activities, while being given the opportunity to form healthy, positive attitudes toward the police, and lead productive civically engaged lives.





