Holly Weird Film Festival Announces Lineup

The third annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2021 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around world, and 6 of the 23 selections are from female directors. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

23 films from around the world were selected for the 2021 season from over 600 submissions worldwide. Included are short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. The range of countries selected include Israel, Lebanon, Russia, France, Spain, Australia, Canada and the United States. Some of the films to be included is the feature film "Shellfish" by Hunter Hopewell, and short films "Chesty & Opal", "Pluto" and the World Premiere of "Molotov".

July's in-person festival event will take place at the California Institute of Abnormal Arts in North Hollywood, California.

Holly Weird has also partnered with television giant Roku and Shorts Daily for a limited televised event. This year, Roku will allow previous Holly Weird alumni filmmakers the opportunity to screen their films on Roku's Shorts Daily channel this summer. Roku has a nationwide base of over 50 million subscribers, and this will give little-known alternative filmmakers the opportunity to have their independent films screen to a nationwide audience 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for this season", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at https://filmfreeway.com/HollyWeirdFilmFestival .

Holly Weird on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hollyweirdfilmfest/

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS for HOLLY WEIRD 2021:

Shorts:

Angel and Opal - Jack Truman (5 minutes) (Missouri)

Behind the Glass - Pedro de la Llave (5 minutes) (Canada)

Parked - Yoon Hei Cho (4 minutes) (California)

The Shattering - Marcus Adams (8 minutes) (California)

Television Quest - Terence Cover (5 minutes) (Michigan)

Molotov - Ariel Semmel (30 minutes) (Israel)

Geneva Jacuzzi's Casket - Chris Friend (6 minutes) (California)

The Orange Cheddar Debacle - Forrest Fenske (10 minutes) (New York)

Counting Sheep - Brandon Hicks (2 minutes) (Canada)

The Fear - Chanin Russo (12 minutes) (California)

Glugga - Omar Lopex (7 minutes) (California)

Trouble for Miles - Jamin Scotti (9 minutes) (California)

How to Get $100 Million - Ilya Polyakov (9 minutes) (California)

Pluto - Larke Miller (15 minutes) (Canada)

Lahza - Noel Bassil (7 minutes) (Lebanon)

Super Cool - Marina Potapova (5 minutes) (Russia)

Quarantine: Day 100 - Paul Chomicki (2 minutes) (California)

Smile - Kevin Uskovic (5 minutes)

Adam - Christine Zivic (12 minutes) (California)

Terror Fervor - Phoebe Parsons (6 minutes) (Canada)

Chesty and Opal - Jack Truman (10 minutes) (Missouri)

Documentary Feature:

We are the New Chimeras - Mathias Averty (51 minutes) (France)

Narrative Feature:

Shellfish - Hunter Hopewell (82 minutes) (California)