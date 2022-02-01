Historic El Portal Theatre Announces 2022 Spring Season

El Portal Theatre announces four upcoming shows for the 2022 Spring Season. ABBA MANIA direct from the West End, FRITZ COLEMAN Comedy Benefit, A SONDHEIM BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, and STEVE TYRELL in Concert.

These four presentations will be at the historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre, in the heart of the NOHO Arts District, 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA.

ABBA MANIA

Sunday, March 13 at 2pm

Direct from London's West End are back! ABBA MANIA is packed with hits, great costumes, gorgeous and talented singers, fun, and more fun!!! Party down to all of the songs from Mamma Mia #1, #2 and #3 in this greatest hits tour-de-force. If you have seen this high-energy show before, you will want to be back for more. And if you haven't seen it, get ready for a toe-tapping, booty-shaking disco! Songs include: Dancing Queen, Super Trooper, Take A Chance on Me, The Name of the Game, Fernando, Chiquitita, Mamma Mia, Money, Money, Money, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Does Your Mother Know, and even more!!!!"

FRITZ COLEMAN

Guest starring Wendy Liebman

Sunday, March 20 at 3pm

Long time TV personality, comic, and (Honorary) Mayor of Toluca Lake, Fritz Coleman returns to the Debbie Reynolds MainStage to tickle your funny bone in a benefit concert for the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce. Special guest is fellow Toluca Laker Wendy Liebman.

A Southern California broadcasting icon, Coleman is well known for his sense of humor and extensive knowledge of weather. He served as the NBC4 weathercaster from 1982 - 2020. A long-time stand-up comic, Coleman has performed previously at El Portal Theatre as well as at The Improvisation, The Ice House and other Southern California comedy clubs. He has received four LA area Emmy Awards for his work on a number of comedy specials and series.

Wendy Leibman has been a regular on late-night television including Carson, Fallon, Letterman, Kimmel, Ferguson and Leno. Wendy has done half-hour specials for HBO and Comedy Central and has been in three documentaries. She was the recipient of The American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian.

A SONDHEIM BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Live! Laugh! Love!

starring Musical Theatre Guild members

Hosted by Jason Graae

Special Guest Star Teri Ralston

Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30pm

The Musical Theatre Guild presents a tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim on his birthday Tuesday, March 22. His shows and music impacted the entire musical theatre community, and this will be a chance to hear your favorite pieces (and a few surprises!) performed by some of Los Angeles' most talented musical performers. The evening is being hosted by Jason Graae with special guest, Teri Ralston. Prolific screenwriter and playwright Duane Poole provides the book for this unique performance. Directed by Lewis Wilkenfeld. Musical Direction by John Massey and Brad Ellis.

STEVE TYRELL in Concert

Saturday, April 2 at 8pm

The incomparable Steve Tyrell makes his El Portal debut in support of his latest, greatest album, Shades of Ray. Celebrating Debbie Reynolds Birthday on the Debbie Reynolds El Portal MainStage.

Grammy Award winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell is the definition of a renaissance man. In his nearly five decades in the music business, he has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host. His breakthrough performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II helped Tyrell reinvent and re-popularize classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. His hits, The Way You Look Tonight, The Simple Life, Crush On You, and The Sunny Side of The Street, have launched millions of romances and been played at thousands of weddings, including Chelsea Clinton's! As an artist, all 9 of his American Standards albums have achieved top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts. His first album, A New Standard, was amongst the best-selling jazz albums for more than 5 years. Steve's latest album, That Lovin' Feeling, debuted in the top 5. On it, he celebrates what he calls the Great American Songbook 2, featuring seminal rock era classics penned by legendary songwriters, including Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber, among others.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.

El Portal Theatre will be adhering to all CDC guidelines and recommendations for safe activities regarding Covid-19.