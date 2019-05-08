Hero Theatre Announces Its 2019/2020 Season

Hero Theatre announced its 2019/2020 season today. It includes the world premiere of Troy by Amina Henry, a revival of Velina Hasu Houston's classic Tea, and the return of Hero Theatre's The Super Sabado Show and Song Cycle Cabaret.

Troy, written by Amina Henry, is an original adaptation of the Greek classic The Trojan Women. It chronicles the story of a single-mother struggling to save her family from homelessness amidst rent-increases in her neighborhood. Set in a fictional city, Troy is inspired by true stories of homeless families in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, NY. It includes original songs and will be directed by Elisa Bocanegra.

Troy was commissioned by Hero Theatre as part of Our Stories Through The Classics, a program where playwrights are assigned a classical play and asked to adapt the play to tell the story of a city (or cities) in America currently undergoing, or that have experienced, vast socio-economic change.

"Amina is one of Hero's founding company members. We're both first-generation Caribbean women. I thought it would be fantastic to have a story like The Trojan Women retold in her voice. Troy not only addresses single motherhood and homelessness, but the struggles children of immigrants face who work hard, yet because of socio-economic and racial injustices, find themselves caught in a cycle of poverty," said Hero Theatre's artistic director Elisa Bocanegra.

Next up will be a revival of Velina Hasu Houston's classic Tea, directed by Rebecca Wear. Tea recounts the experiences of Japanese war brides living in the United States after WWII. After they experience a great loss, four war brides - Setsuko, Teruko, Atsuko, and Chizuye - gather to share tea. During the ceremony, the women reveal their hardships of leaving Japan for the United States. Featuring an all-female ensemble and written by Los Angeles-based playwright Velina Hasu Houston, Tea is an inspirational story of overcoming prejudice and hardship.

Hero Theatre also announced the return of The Super Sabado Show, a variety show that includes original parody sketches about the United States and Puerto Rico, post-Hurricane Maria. It will be curated by Elisa Bocanegra and directed by Kelly Coffield Park of the legendary sketch comedy show, In Living Color.

The season will close with the return of The Hero Song Cycle, a cabaret with a book written by Julia Stier. It will be directed by Gabe Figueroa. The cabaret is part of Hero Ignite, a new program created to nurture and develop the skills of emerging writers and actors who are part of Hero Theatre's Mentorship Program. Both Stier and Figueroa are program alumni.

More information about Hero Theatre, its programs and the 2019/2020 season can be found at herotheatre.org.





