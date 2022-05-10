Heidi Duckler Dance Presents MAP Lab Workshop

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is pleased to announce the return of MAP Lab (Movement, Architecture, Production), an intensive 3-day workshop, incubator, and creative laboratory held at the Heidi Duckler Dance headquarters in the historic Bendix Building, June 3-5, 2022.

Workshops are led by dancer and HDD Artist in Residence, Ching Ching Wong; architects, Javier Meier Borrani + Nefer Fernandez (RFRM Collective); and lighting designer, Omar Madkour and will explore the ways we define space, manipulate light and shadow, and how these elements create linear and non-linear narrative within our body of work.

Each participant will be given their own miniature light projection, space, and time at the Bendix for the conceptualization, experimentation, production, and the presentation of their "Work-In-Curiosity" to an engaged audience at the end of the weekend.

Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/map-lab-tickets-328250685637