Heidi Duckler Dance Presents HILDEGARD HERSELF

Los Angeles-based company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents act two of Hildegard Herself at St. John's Cathedral, 514 West Adams Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90007 on November 22nd and 23rd.

Hildegard von Bingen, a woman ahead of her time, was a German Benedictine abbess, writer, composer, philosopher, Christian mystic, visionary, polymath and is considered to be the founder of scientific natural history. Her work spanned the theological, artistic, and scientific fields in a time when women rarely had the opportunity to speak up.

Following The Hour of Hildegard, Duckler's first installment which explored Hildegard's book on health and healing, Hildegard Herself will focus on the many elements that made this Saint a radical innovator. The performance will take place in St. John's historic Parish Hall, courtyard garden, and central Cathedral, where guests are invited to experience Hildagard's feminist spirit and legacy. The work will explore the multiple dimensions of her innovations in the realms of healing, music, language, and justice.

Choreographed & Directed by Heidi Duckler, the Hildegard Herself features HDD company dancers Tess Hewlett, Haylee Nichele, Dominique McDougal, William Jay Ylvisaker, Rafael Quintas & Himerria Wortham. Dr. Christopher Gravis, Canon for Music Ministry and Cathedral Arts at St. John's, will direct live singers from the Ensemble Vocatrix in Hildegard's original work, and Sarah Belle Reid will play prepared trumpet with a Minimally Invasive Gesture Sensing Interface (MIGSI) device.

Tickets: $50 General Admission /$35 Senior & Student. Tickets at: https://hildegardherself.eventbrite.com





