Heidi Duckler Dance Presents EBB & FLOW: CULVER CITY

Los Angeles-based performance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces the return of their beloved Ebb & Flow: Culver City festival at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3-5pm. Ebb & Flow: Culver City is our free, interdisciplinary community arts festival that explores climate change, nature, humanity, and health through dance, visual arts, music, and technology. HDD has commissioned twelve transdisciplinary artists to create a response to these themes building awareness around our interconnection with the earth and promoting stewardship.

Heidi Duckler Dance is thrilled to be joined by artists Peter J. Harris, Victoria Goring (The Cardboard Countess), Five Skins with Jobel Medina, Shenandoah Harris (Psychopomp Dance), Dan Greene, Caitlin Javech, John Eagle and Emily Call, Marianna Varviani, Maëlys Renaud, Indigo Smith, Ashton S. Phillips, and Andrea Burr and Luke Dakota Zender.

Join us at Ebb & Flow: Culver City and discover the beauty of Los Angeles at the Baldwin Hills Scenic overlook through art, performance, installations, and collaborations from local Los Angeles artists.