Heidi Duckler Dance Hosts 'Architecture Through the Body' Workshop

The workshop will take place July 14, 2023–July 16, 2023, and meals will be provided.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Los Angeles dance company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents its Architecture Through the Body workshop. This three-day workshop will focus on architecture, and how it relates to the physical self through movement. Participants will research spaces through the lens of common architectural design and be given the freedom and resources to direct this research towards their creative process, through dance.

Heidi Duckler Dance has commissioned five experienced teaching artists to educate participants through design, sound and dance. 

Contact Raphaelle Ziemba at raphaelle@heididuckler.org for information about our work-study program. Eligible participants will receive a 50% discount on the registration fee.



