Heidi Duckler Dance Awarded California Arts Council Grants

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is thrilled to announce that of the 8 grants we submitted, 7 of them have been funded by the California Arts Council!

The California Arts Council has awarded HDD grants for Reentry through the Arts, JUMP StArts, Artists in Communities, Local Impact, Veterans in the Arts, Artists in Schools and Arts Education Exposure.

We are honored to receive this support from California Arts Council which will drive our programming for the next year and are grateful for this fantastic news during such uncertain times. Our company is continuing to connect, create, and educate during Covid-19. We look forward to further strengthening cross-sectoral partnerships in order to work with students, veterans, incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, and people experiencing homelessness. With these grants, we are empowered to move forward with plans to improve our world and adjust in shaping a positive post Covid-19 reality.

"Creativity sits at the very heart of our identity as Californians and as a people. In this unprecedented moment, the need to understand, endure, and transcend our lived experiences through arts and culture is all the more relevant for each of us," said Nashormeh Lindo, Chair of the California Arts Council. "The California Arts Council is proud to be able to offer more support through our grant programs than ever before, at a time when our communities' need is perhaps greater than ever before. These grants will support immediate and lasting community impact by investing in arts businesses and cultural workers across the state."

Heidi Duckler Dance creates place-based performances that transform non-traditional spaces, providing learning opportunities and engaging diverse communities, in the belief that the arts can change our vision of the world and of ourselves.



Learn more about Heidi Duckler Dance: www.heididuckler.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You