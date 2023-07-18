Healing Gems and De Lux Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Pretty But Wicked Presents: Healing Gems, De Lux on August 25, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

De Lux have always been able to write immediately danceable and quirky pop songs with a strong dose of wit, these recordings get the sonic boost they deserve to match the quality and camaraderie of their intense and acclaimed live performances.

"De Lux have concocted the perfect mix of disco, post-punk and funk" - KCRW

"Exhilarating synthesis of synth-funk, lo-fi pop and '80s new wave." - Line of Best Fit

Healing Gems are a psychedelic band. The type of band one might listen to while traversing a hot desert landscape with rainbow-laden sun showers pouring down upon your skin.

Healing Gems and De Lux are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!