Hal Linden and Sally Struthers to Star in THE JOURNALS OF ADAM & EVE Benefit Reading

Rubicon Theatre Company will present a special benefit reading of The Journals of Adam & Eve—a hilarious and thought-provoking new comedy from 9-time Emmy Award-winner Ed. Weinberger (Taxi, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Cosby Show). Featuring beloved television icons Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Sally Struthers (All in the Family, Gilmore Girls), this one-night-only event takes place on Monday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m., followed by an exclusive VIP “Garden of Eden” Reception with the stars for select ticket holders.



This major spring fundraising event benefits Rubicon Theatre Company’s New Play Development Program, supporting the creation of groundbreaking theatrical works.



ABOUT THE PLAY

Inspired by the Biblical characters, John Milton’s Paradise Lost, and Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Weinberger’s new comedy follows history’s first couple, allowing them to tell their own story in their own words—for the first time. With warmth and wit, the play reimagines the journey of Adam and Eve from innocence to experience, from paradise to parenting, and from first love to lasting companionship.



“I’ve always been fascinated with the story of Adam and Eve,” said Weinberger. “They’ve been blamed for so much: bringing into a previously perfect world Original Sin, pain in childbirth, and death. For centuries, various cultures—including our own—have used them to justify the right of men to rule over women. I thought it was about time for Adam and Eve to defend themselves.”



“The Book of Genesis introduced Adam and Eve over 3,000 years ago, and as far as I know, the only writer since who explored their humanity was Mark Twain," he continued. "So if there’s a similarity between Twain’s couple and mine, it’s hardly coincidental. As far as Adam and Eve’s story being relevant in today’s America, I’ll leave that up to the audience to decide.”



STARRING TWO BELOVED TELEVISION ICONS

The production stars Hal Linden and Sally Struthers, whose comedic chemistry is undeniable. As Variety raved, “It’s hard to overstate just how enjoyable it is to see Linden and Struthers sharing a stage.”



Hal Linden (Adam) An accomplished actor, singer, and musician, Hal Linden has been entertaining audiences for over 65 years. Best known as “Barney Miller” in the long-running ABC series, his career spans Broadway, television, and film. A Tony Award winner, Linden’s stage credits include The Rothschilds, Cabaret, Chicago, On Golden Pond, Tuesdays with Morrie, and more. His television work includes starring roles inBlacke’s Magic, Jack’s Place, The Boys Are Back, and guest appearances on Gilmore Girls, Two Broke Girls, Will & Grace, Law & Order, and many others. His recent film credits include The Samuel Project and You People.



Sally Struthers (Eve) is a two-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, best known as Gloria Stivic in the groundbreaking series “All in the Family.” She has starred in multiple series, including “Gloria,”” 9 to 5,” and “Still Standing,” and was a fan favorite on “Gilmore Girls” and its Netflix revival. Struthers’ film credits include Five Easy Pieces and The Getaway, and her theatrical career spans Broadway and national tours with starring roles in Hello, Dolly!, Annie, Grease, Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, Mame, and more.



EXCLUSIVE VIP “GARDEN OF EDEN” RECEPTION

Following the performance, VIP ticket holders are invited to an intimate post-show “Garden of Eden” Reception with Hal Linden and Sally Struthers. This exclusive gathering offers guests the chance to mingle with the stars while enjoying delectable hors d’oeuvres, artisanal desserts, and premium wines in a setting inspired by paradise itself.



TICKETS & SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

General Admission: $135 per person

VIP Ticket: $225 (includes the post-show reception, priority seating, and a

$75 tax-deductible donation to Rubicon’s Innovation Fund).



Sponsorship opportunities are available at the $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 levels, offering prominent recognition, VIP access, and exclusive benefits.



