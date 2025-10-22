HUEVOS DRAGCHEROS Drag Brunch Returns To The Charleston In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HUEVOS DRAGCHEROS Drag Brunch is back at The Charleston in Downtown Fullerton on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Hosted by Kay Sedia (Chico’s Angels).

The all-star lineup features Salina EsTitties (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15), Glen Alen, a three-time Emmy Award winner, and Godoy (Next in Fashion), alongside hostess Kay Sedia and several surprise guests.

Guests are encouraged to bring tips for the queens and come ready for a lively, inclusive celebration of drag artistry, music, and community.

Tickets for Huevos Dragcheros Drag Brunch are on sale now. Visit The Charleston’s official website for details and reservations.