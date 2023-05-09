HOMELESS ROMANTIC to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe

Tony Bartolone will finally bring, Homeless Romantic, a compelling solo show that explores themes of grief, poverty, and loneliness to the Hollywood Fringe. Homeless Romantic is a love letter to the Los Angeles not often seen in movies. Full of colorful characters and passionate declaration, the performance is an emotionally powerful journey that keeps audiences laughing, tugs at heartstrings and ultimately leaves the crowd inspired and uplifted. Homeless Romantic is directed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez. The show opens on June 4 and runs through June 23, 2023, at Thymele Arts in Los Angeles, CA.











About the Show

In May of 2013, Tony Bartolone found himself without a place to live. For the next eight years he rode the bus around LA, stayed in alternate living situations and, all the while, continued performing stand-up comedy. Homeless Romantic is the culmination of what it is to struggle to survive in modern America, and the crazy characters you meet along the way. Throughout his near decade of homelessness, Tony ventures out onto the edge of insanity, into the deepest depths of fear, surrounding himself with comedy. Struggling with mental illness and self-confidence, does he come out stronger on the other side? Join Tony as he explores these themes with humor, honesty, and endless heart in Homeless Romantic.

In addition to his work as a comedian, Tony Bartolone (writer/performer) has also achieved great success as a writer, producer and filmmaker. He wrote for Roast Battle at The World Famous Comedy Store from 2015 to 2018. He has also written for the Huffington Post and his work has been featured in numerous other publications. Tony has produced a multitude of popular comedy shows in Los Angeles throughout his career. The experimental variety show Public Access at the Comedy Store with fellow scene legend Mike Schmidt, the improvised storytelling show Blank Space at Nerdmelt with Tonight Show staff writer Brandon Burkhart, and Panic Attack with Comedy Store regular and Kill Tony drummer, Joel Jimenez are just some of the many works that Tony is known for. Tony's feature length horror film, The Burial won Best Feature at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival in May 2021 and was named Best Feature at the Thrills Chills and Kills Festival 2021, and was also a finalist at the Vancouver Independent Film Festival. The Burial is currently streaming on Tubi.

Director, actor, and writer Katierose Donohue Enriquez (Director) lives and works in Los Angeles. Earlier this year she directed the critically acclaimed, world premiere play Final Interview by Gabriel Olivia at the Pico Playhouse. Her own solo show Queen of Fishtown will be returning to New York City after an award-winning tour which included stops in Hollywood, New York City, Philadelphia, the UK, and a standout run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Set on a stoop in the gentrified neighborhood of Philadelphia, Queen will be at Under Saint Marks June 8-11th. Katierose earned her MFA from The American Repertory Theater's Institute at Harvard University and the Moscow Art Theatre and is an Alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday Company. Her solo sketch showcase, THAT WOMAN! was directed by Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day. TV credits include 2 Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU), American Crime (ABC), Astronomy Club (NETFLIX).