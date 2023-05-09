HOMELESS ROMANTIC to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe

The show opens on June 4 and runs through June 23, 2023, at Thymele Arts in Los Angeles, CA.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

HOMELESS ROMANTIC to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe

Tony Bartolone will finally bring, Homeless Romantic, a compelling solo show that explores themes of grief, poverty, and loneliness to the Hollywood Fringe. Homeless Romantic is a love letter to the Los Angeles not often seen in movies. Full of colorful characters and passionate declaration, the performance is an emotionally powerful journey that keeps audiences laughing, tugs at heartstrings and ultimately leaves the crowd inspired and uplifted. Homeless Romantic is directed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez. The show opens on June 4 and runs through June 23, 2023, at Thymele Arts in Los Angeles, CA.





About the Show

In May of 2013, Tony Bartolone found himself without a place to live. For the next eight years he rode the bus around LA, stayed in alternate living situations and, all the while, continued performing stand-up comedy. Homeless Romantic is the culmination of what it is to struggle to survive in modern America, and the crazy characters you meet along the way. Throughout his near decade of homelessness, Tony ventures out onto the edge of insanity, into the deepest depths of fear, surrounding himself with comedy. Struggling with mental illness and self-confidence, does he come out stronger on the other side? Join Tony as he explores these themes with humor, honesty, and endless heart in Homeless Romantic.

In addition to his work as a comedian, Tony Bartolone (writer/performer) has also achieved great success as a writer, producer and filmmaker. He wrote for Roast Battle at The World Famous Comedy Store from 2015 to 2018. He has also written for the Huffington Post and his work has been featured in numerous other publications. Tony has produced a multitude of popular comedy shows in Los Angeles throughout his career. The experimental variety show Public Access at the Comedy Store with fellow scene legend Mike Schmidt, the improvised storytelling show Blank Space at Nerdmelt with Tonight Show staff writer Brandon Burkhart, and Panic Attack with Comedy Store regular and Kill Tony drummer, Joel Jimenez are just some of the many works that Tony is known for. Tony's feature length horror film, The Burial won Best Feature at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival in May 2021 and was named Best Feature at the Thrills Chills and Kills Festival 2021, and was also a finalist at the Vancouver Independent Film Festival. The Burial is currently streaming on Tubi.

Director, actor, and writer Katierose Donohue Enriquez (Director) lives and works in Los Angeles. Earlier this year she directed the critically acclaimed, world premiere play Final Interview by Gabriel Olivia at the Pico Playhouse. Her own solo show Queen of Fishtown will be returning to New York City after an award-winning tour which included stops in Hollywood, New York City, Philadelphia, the UK, and a standout run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Set on a stoop in the gentrified neighborhood of Philadelphia, Queen will be at Under Saint Marks June 8-11th. Katierose earned her MFA from The American Repertory Theater's Institute at Harvard University and the Moscow Art Theatre and is an Alumnus of the Groundlings Sunday Company. Her solo sketch showcase, THAT WOMAN! was directed by Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day. TV credits include 2 Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU), American Crime (ABC), Astronomy Club (NETFLIX).




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Riders Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Sorayas 2022-23 Season Photo
Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Rider's Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Soraya's 2022-23 Season 

The Soraya’s 2022-23 season concludes in an intimate fashion, with an onstage performance by Mexican-born Latin Jazz singer Magos Herrera and the  innovative string quartet Brooklyn Rider.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG Photo
Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG

The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has unveiled its expanded traveling exhibit 'The Power of Song: A Songwriters Hall of Fame Exhibit,' which will be on display at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles now through September 4, 2023.

Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in Jun Photo
Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in June

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the chamber trio of JORDAN BAK, viola, GENEVA LEWIS, violin, and EVREN OZEL, piano, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. 

New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June Photo
New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June

Boom, Headshot! A Geek Tragedy will have its world premiere on June 10th at Hollywood Fringe 2023, with book and lyrics by Scout Storey and original music by Nick Morgan.


More Hot Stories For You

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONGSongwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG
Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in JuneChamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in June
New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in JuneNew Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June
MB Stage Productions To Present GHOSTS CAN'T PAY RENT At The 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalMB Stage Productions To Present GHOSTS CAN'T PAY RENT At The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evolution of a Sonero
Los Angeles Theatre Center (5/11-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LARAMIE PROJECT
Lonny Chapman Theatre (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOME: an immersive dance experience
Sugar Bank (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring the Noise: If These Walls Could Sing
The Wallis (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Terron Brooks - The Soul of Broadway, Unplugged
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/10-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scintilla
The Road Theatre Company (4/14-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU