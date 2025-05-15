HOLY HOLY! THE BIRTH OF DISCO World Premiere Opens In June At Broadwater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What if David Lynch directed a sleepover with seven clowns? Experience the world premiere of Holy Holy: The Birth Of Disco opening June 7th (11:00am), at the Broadwater (Black Box).

Part physical comedy, part ethereal fever dream, Holy Holy: The Birth of Disco, hurls audiences into a surreal playground where women dare to choose playtime over capitalism. Under the direction of award-winning Natasha Mercado, this feminist allegory champions absurdity, ritual, and rebellion.

Welcome to Holy Holy: The Birth of Disco — where work is an endless dance, sleepovers open portals, and pillow fights become battles of mythic proportions. In this fever dream comedy, Holy Holy stages a revolt against the grinding gears of productivity. When one among them succumbs to the seductive trap of work, the rest pull her (kicking and screaming) into the anarchic realm of play. But play turns perilous, and soon bodies fly, allegiances shift, and slow-motion warfare erupts. Pole-slayings, sexual awakenings, dream sequences, and a mysterious egg push Holy Holy (and the audience) toward the ritualistic birth of disco — a shimmering symbol of joy, awe, and togetherness.

But playtime cannot last forever.

As promises are made and the portal home reopens, the Holes return to the grind of the "real world." All but one. Left alone in the fading glow of the disco ball, they cling silently to the magic of what was.

Holy Holy: The Birth of Disco is a wild, wicked, and tender invitation to remember that play is sacred — and maybe, just maybe, to stay there a little longer.

Cast includes Angelika Giatras, Alex Derderian, Emily Markoe, Hollis Hart, Tiffany Ogburn, Molly Koch, and Franny Harold

Written by Angelika Giatras, Alex Derderian, Emily Markoe, Hollis Hart, Tiffany Ogburn, Molly Koch, and Franny Harold and Natasha Mercado

Venue and Performances

The Broadwater (Black Box), 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038,

Performance Dates: 60 minutes running time

Saturday, JUNE 7 11:00 AM | Saturday, JUNE 14 11:55 PM |Sunday, JUNE 22 5:30 PM

General admission: $15.00 ($3.00 Service Fee)

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

