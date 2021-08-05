HAMILTON Los Angeles Announces #Ham4Ham Digital Lottery

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hollywood today announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (August 17) in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 10:00 AM Friday, August 6 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, August 12 for tickets to performances August 17 - August 22. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram accounts to gain additional lottery entries per platform.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold. MOBILE DEVICE IS REQUIRED TO RECEIVE DIGITAL TICKETS AT WILL CALL AND WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY TO THE THEATRE.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES between August 17, 2021, and January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices range from $55-$195 with a select number of premiums from $369. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office (see below). Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.Ticketmaster.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

HAMILTON THE STORE (L.A. LOCATION AT HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE)

On August 12, Hamilton The Store will launch a location in Los Angeles in addition to reopening their existing New York City location. The Los Angeles outpost is located next to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Blvd) with an entrance on Hollywood Boulevard. The New York City store, which has been updated and will include new merchandise, is located across the street from the Richard Rodgers Theatre at the Paramount Hotel (235 West 46th Street). Both will open their doors at 11:00 am, respectively, on August 12. Store hours will be Tuesday - Saturday from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm. The stores will be closed on Mondays.

NEW HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE BOX OFFICE HOURS

Broadway in Hollywood is also pleased to announce that the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office is now open for in-person ticket sales & customer service assistance. A friendly reminder that tickets purchased in-person at the box office incur no additional Ticketmaster fees. This includes single tickets for HAMILTON and all Broadway in Hollywood events. The box office schedule is as follows:

AUGUST 3 - 15, 2021

Tue - Sat • 12pm - 6pm

Sun & Mon • CLOSED

BEGINNING AUGUST 16, 2021

Mon • CLOSED

Tue - Sat • 12pm - 8:30pm

Sun • 11am - 7pm

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa??a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com