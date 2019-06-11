HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Star Garrett Clayton Announced At Catalina Bar & Grill

On Tuesday, June 18, at 8:30pm, singer and actor Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 and Hairspray Live! on FOX is set to debut his new show It Takes Three with Ashley Argota and Desi Dennis-Dylan at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.



It Takes Three is a celebratory night of cabaret, music, and dancing. Through the hits of Broadway, pop, and some of your favorite divas, Garrett Clayton with Ashley Argota and Desi Dennis-Dylan tell tales of their friendship, navigating Hollywood, and their own personal awakenings peppered with fan kicks and jazz hands!



Garrett Clayton's many television credits include Day of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Holiday Spin (Lifetime), The Fosters (ABC Family), and more. Film credits include King Cobra and Don't Hang Up. In 2017, he appeared at The Pasadena Playhouse alongside Al Pacino and Judith Light in Dotson Rader's play about the later life of Tennessee Williams, God Looked Away.



Ashley Argota is well-known for her television roles on the Nickelodeon shows True Jackson VP and Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures, as well as The Fosters on ABC Family. She appeared on stage in the Lythgoe Family Panto Aladdin and His Winter Wish at The Pasadena Playhouse and has released two solo CDs, Dreams Come True and Ashley. Desi Dennis-Dylan's TV credits include Henry Danger, The 2017 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, Modern Family, Good Girls, Santa Clarita Diet, and Superior Donuts.



Admission is $25 $50. VIP seating is available. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Tickets are on sale now and may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





