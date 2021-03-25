Grand Park Launches New REC Virtual Wellness Center

In the spirit of community wellbeing and serving all Angelenos, Grand Park will launch a new, family-friendly digital series, Grand Park's REC (Refresh, Empower, Create) Center , to advance a culture of health and equity in Los Angeles County, using recreational, educational and creative approaches to health. Grand Park, powered by The Music Center , will offer free intergenerational, abilities-inclusive and language-diverse sessions through rec.grandparkla.org during the spring months of April and May 2021. Each Wednesday at 12:00 p.m., Grand Park's REC Center will premiere a new 30-minute activity including informational sessions, fitness classes, arts-based workshops and community conversations.

These efforts build upon Grand Park's existing year-round yoga program, Lunch À La Park Yoga reTREAT, which transitioned to virtual classes on Facebook in March 2020 due to the pandemic. For the new REC programs, Grand Park is partnering with the City of Los Angeles Department of Aging , The Tree Yoga Cooperative , South Coast Chinese Cultural Center and Pan America Chinese Dance Alliance , among others, to highlight the work by Los Angeles community organizations and government agencies that provide services for all Angelenos that are especially critical during the pandemic. Given COVID-19 restrictions and Grand Park's commitment to keeping artists and the public safe from community transmission, all programming is pre-recorded; no events will take place in Grand Park.

"Grand Park's REC Center is a nexus of community, resources and empowerment designed to help Angelenos focus on taking time for their personal wellbeing and mental health. While the program is multi-generational, a new low-impact yoga session will also be appropriate for older adults, whom we know have been particularly isolated due to COVID," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "As we all continue to address the impact of the pandemic on our lives, we felt it was important to enrich the social experience by offering accessible programming that is arts-based, communal or fitness oriented. Whether people pencil us in on their calendars for the weekly premieres or watch on demand, we hope Grand Park's REC Center offers them an anecdote to the daily routine and a path toward a more positive outlook."

"As the 'park for everyone,' Grand Park offers programming that is both grounded in the park's vibe of free and fun and designed in ways that are inclusive and representative of the diverse County of Los Angeles we serve. With Grand Park's REC Center, we have expanded our efforts by offering the program in multiple languages," said Julia Diamond, director, Grand Park. "We are thrilled to expand on our many partnerships with community groups and municipal agencies to bring the benefits of the arts, wellness and self-care to more Angelenos, for now in a virtual way, and, hopefully in person, when we can safely enjoy the park's beautiful spaces again."