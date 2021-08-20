Grand Park Launches EASY MORNINGS On Saturdays This September

Grand Park's Easy Mornings offers a calm start to the weekend with relaxing and family-friendly activities in Grand Park on Saturday mornings this September.

Introduced last summer as a digital experience and now offered live in the park, Grand Park's Easy Mornings provides Angelenos with opportunities to focus on deepening relationships with self, community and green space. The free three-hour program will take place in Grand Park from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on September 4, September 11, September 18 and September 25, 2021.

Grand Park's Easy Mornings is a public platform promoting arts and culture, educational and creative programs and community health. Each week will feature a mixture of different activities, including arts-based workshops, wellness and dance workshops, public art and live DJ entertainment. Grand Park's favorite food trucks and vendedores will offer food and beverages for purchase; on-site picnicking is encouraged. Activities in Grand Park take place between Grand Avenue and Hill Street.

Guests must wear face coverings when entering performance, dancing and other communal areas during outdoor events in Grand Park; these areas will delineate where crowds could form in public spaces.

For updated information, visit grandparkla.org. *Artists and performances are subject to change.