Gordon Goodwin and His Big Phat Band to Headline Catalina's Jazz Club on New Year's Eve
The concert will take place from 9pm-11pm on December 31, 2022.
Owner Catalina Popescu has announced that Grammy-winning Jazz great Gordon Goodwin and his Big Phat Band will headline the musical celebration at Catalina Jazz Club on December 31.
Gordon Goodwin is the recipient of numerous Grammy and Emmy awards and has written for some of the world's most celebrated artists including Christina Aguilera, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, and many more. The internationally lauded band is another exciting guest that Catalina has lined up during her 36th anniversary year.
What: Say Goodbye to the Old Year and Greet the NEW ONE With Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band
When: 9:00PM, 11:00PM - December 31, 2022, Doors at 7:00PM (11pm performance includes Champagne Toast at Midnight)
Where: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90028
DRESS TO IMPRESS
Tickets: $60-$100.00 via this TicketWeb Link or CatalinaJazzClub.com
About: Gordon Goodwin
Having amassed 21 Grammy nominations, four Grammy wins and three Emmy wins, Gordon Goodwin is the most decorated big band leader in the 21st century. He is leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, an internationally known ensemble with a reputation as one of the most exciting large ensembles in jazz. The BPB has released eight critically acclaimed records, including Life in the Bubble, which garnered four Grammy Nominations, and won the Grammy for "Best Large Ensemble Album." Their most recent release is a 5 song EP called The Reset, which is rapidly securing its status as both a critical and popular hit. Gordon's composing for film and television has garnered him three Emmy Awards. He has written and worked with artists like Ray Charles, Christina Aguilera, Johnny Mathis, John Williams, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Sarah Vaughan, Mel Torme, Leslie Odom Jr, Idina Menzel, Lang Lang, and Quincy Jones, to name a few. His charts are played all over the world, and along with his method books and CDs, have been a robust source of inspiration and learning for thousands of young musicians.
Goodwin is the host of a nationally syndicated jazz radio program called "Phat Tracks with Gordon Goodwin," also airing weekends on KSDS, San Diego's 88.3 FM. His work can be heard on the recent PIXAR film Incredibles 2.
About: Catalina Jazz Club
The American dream came true for Catalina Popescu in October of 1986 when she and her husband Bob created a supper club devoted to serving an experience of superb eats and the shared magic of live performance. . That grand experience began at the door where every night her mother Maria would greet each guest as family and share in their love of music. Housed in Hollywood and decked out in a timeless charm, the club offers a cozy ambience under sparkling stage lights garnished with its signature concoction - Jazz. The first artist to grace the stage was the masterful flutist and saxophonist Buddy Collette, and ever since then, over the past 36 years, the Catalina Jazz Club has hosted the most illustrious legends of all time - from the powerful puffers of Dizzy Gillespie to the electrified fingers of McCoy Tyner, the bubbly belt of Dee Dee Bridgewater and Lynda Carter, the flirtatious saxophone of Joshua Redman, the slick strumming of Kenny Burrell, the insane drum clinic of Steve Gadd, the romance of Steve Tyrell, and the masterclass of Mike Stern. For Catalina, Jazz is our way of life. It breathes pain. It knows love. It dreams hope. It bleeds courage. Whether we're showcasing Broadway, Soul, R&B, or stand-up comedy, the lesson learned from all the greats who have serenaded our spirits is how to connect to one another.
The Catalina Jazz Club has been honored by A.S.M.A.C., California Jazz Foundation, Los Angeles Jazz Society, and a City of Los Angeles Certificate of Appreciation on their 25th Anniversary, which was awarded by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and the LA City Council .
For more information please visit here
