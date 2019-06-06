Gina D'Acciaro Headlines Solo Show in LA

Gina D'Acciaro is... Famous Adjacent, based on the life and career story of Gina D'Acciaro, directed and choreographed by Robert Marra, produced by Rockwell Table & Stage. The show, a hilarious musical cabaret journey through one woman's real life stories and what it's really like to be 6 inches away from stardom, will run one night only, Wednesday June 12th, at Rockwell Table & Stage in Hollywood.

The cast spotlights the talents of Gina D'Acciaro, and friends Carolina Garcia, Todd Sherry, Heather Olt, Jaq Galliano, Amanda Kruger, Joy Regullano, Scott Palmason, Greg Smith, Peter Vogt, Andy Arena and featuring Dedrick Bonner and the Singers of Soul Gospel Choir.

Gina D'Acciaro* Originally from the Philadelphia area, Gina is an actor/singer/writer and regular to the Rockwell stage. You may have seen her in the UMPO Series: Hocus Pocus, Home Alone, and/or Bridesmaids. A 2-time LA Ovation award nominee, Gina has also appeared on many LA stages including the Geffen, Mark Taper Forum, Actors Co-op, South Coast Rep, Sierra Madre Playhouse, and La Mirada. Currently appearing in SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS by Joy Regullano as part of the LA Fringe Festival (performances run month of June) Gina has also sung backup for Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Natalie Cole, Jaimee Fox, and appears on new album for opera singer Radmila. Download Gina's music on iTunes under "Jaq-n-Gina".

ROBERT MARRA (Director) was born and raised in New York City. THEATRE: Off-Broadway, The Kennedy Center, Regional and Summer Stock seasons at Bucks County Playhouse, Pocono Playhouse, Falmouth Playhouse and Shawnee Playhouse, Reprise, Musical Theatre West, McCoy Rigby, American Musical Theatre of San Jose, Cabrillo Music Theatre, San Diego Musical Theatre, Performance Riverside, Welk Resort Theatre, The Actors Co-op, Sierra Madre Playhouse, The Met Theatre, The Norris Theatre, Glendale Centre Theatre, Theatre League, and The Hollywood Bowl. With over 20 years of experience working professionally, Robert now happily calls both New York and Los Angeles "home".

ANDY ARENA (Musical Direction) Andy is a part of the Rockwell family, having appeared in UMPO: Mean Girls and Home Alone. He also musically directs Rockwell's monthly show "Broadway Bar Sings Disney." He is a transplant from NYC where he appeared in numerous Off-Broadway shows and performed in many iconic venues including Lincoln Center, Manhattan Theatre Club, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and the Laurie Beechman Theatre

About Show Times and Tickets: WEDNESDAY JUNE 12th - one night only! Adults: $15 Seniors (60+): $15. Students with ID: $15. "Pride25" DISCOUNT CODE for 25% OFF: To buy tickets or make reservations please visit https://rockwell-la.com/event/famous-adjacent/. Rockwell Table & Stage. 1714 N. Vermont Ave. Hollywood, CA 90028.





