Gina Alice, Ari Shapiro & More Announced as Special Guests for LANG LANG PLAYS DISNEY at Hollywood Bowl

ï»¿Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang draws on iconic movie melodies from the magical world of Walt Disney in newly reimagined versions written especially for him to bring his new program to the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 15. Together with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Jahja Ling, Lang Lang will be joined by special guests throughout the night including his wife, pianist Gina Alice; The Tenors; singer and pianist Reuben James; and with the band Pink Martini, singer and guitarist Edna Vazquez, NPR correspondent and singer Ari Shapiro and founder Thomas Lauderdale in the role of Creative Director.

Featuring music from Lang Lang's forthcoming album The Disney Book, the evening will also include film clips and fireworks.

Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world's top orchestras and conductors. Lang Lang has also reached vast televised audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions of the Grammy Awards. In April 2020, he took part in the One World: Together At Home concert, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on multiple global platforms. In June 2022, Lang Lang was announced as an honoree in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023. Lang Lang will be recognized alongside stars including Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Jonas Brothers, Melba Moore, Pentatonix and more.

The scale of Lang Lang's musical achievements is mirrored by his tireless commitment to charitable causes, most notably through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Keys of InspirationÂ®. Both a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Messenger of Peace, he has inspired over 40 million children to learn the piano and has developed hugely successful educational programs. Lang Lang's most recent albums, 2019's Piano Book and 2020's Goldberg Variations, were both international bestsellers. One of the most influential classical musicians in the world, Lang Lang has more than 20 million social media followers. Everything the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that "music makes life better-it heals, unites and inspires, and it makes us better people."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lang Lang, piano

Jahja Ling, conductor

Special Guests: Gina Alice, The Tenors, Edna Vazquez, Ari Shapiro, Reuben James

Thomas Lauderdale, creative director

Portland State University Chamber Choir

Program:

The Wonderful World of Disney theme

"It's A Small World"

"Reflection" from Mulan

"We Don't Talk about Bruno" from Encanto

Snow White Overture

"Washing Song" and "Someday My Prince Will Come" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

"The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto (w/The Tenors)



"You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan (w/Alberto Urso from The Tenors)

Destino (w/Edna Vazquez, Ari Shapiro and Portland State University Chamber Choir)

"Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" from The Three Little Pigs

"A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella

Beauty and the Beast theme

"It's All Right" from Soul (w/Reuben James)

Mary Poppins Overture

"Chim Chim Cheree" and "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins Fantasy

"Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie

"Remember Me" from Coco

"Let It Go" from Frozen (with fireworks)

WHERE:

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90068