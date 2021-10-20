Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Announces Season 43

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announced its new season line-up today, and the return to live, in-person concerts after a nearly two-year pandemic halt. GMCLA Season 43 kicks off in December with the Chorus's annual holiday concert titled A Holiday Homecoming; followed in April 2022 by Queen of the Night, the pandemic-postponed and highly anticipated Queen tribute; and concluding with Taking Flight -- a milestone event featuring an epic Los Angeles premiere curated by Tony and Grammy-nominated composer Andrew Lippa with 13 diverse and talented composers and lyricists including Ty Defoe, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim, Diana Syrse, Kit Yan, among others. This year, GMCLA will perform all three concerts at UCLA's Royce Hall, where it performed in the 1990's prior to Royce Hall's restoration. Season 43 three-concert packages and single tickets for A Holiday Homecoming will go on sale November 1 through GMCLA.org and Royce Hall.

"We are so thrilled to be back on stage and truly excited about our return to Royce Hall for this season. This beloved and premier venue is the perfect setting to come together again with our audience," said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "Our members are especially eager to perform once again at the upcoming holiday concerts, where our Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, will make his long-awaited main series debut. Season 43 offers something for everyone -- from our beloved Holiday tradition, to the blockbuster Queen of the Night that we have waited two years to perform, to the season's final event which features a spectacular new work by an incredible and diverse team that includes two living legends. We can't wait to see our loyal Los Angeles audiences once again."

GMCLA SEASON 43 SCHEDULE

A HOLIDAY HOMECOMING

Saturday, December 11 at 8PM and Sunday, December 12 at 2PM

Royce Hall in Westwood

GMCLA returns to the stage and welcomes you to A Holiday Homecoming filled with lots of love and heart. Ernest H. Harrison, GMCLA Music Director & Conductor, makes his long-awaited main series debut. The Chorus performsholiday classics about the joy of coming home, curated from the choral, classical, pop, and Broadway canons. Join us for this Los Angeles holiday tradition. This HOMECOMING will be SPECTACULAR! Guest artist to be announced.

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

Saturday, April 2 at 8PM and Sunday, April 3 at 2PM

Royce Hall in Westwood

The response to this concert when first announced was extraordinary. The Chorus performs all the greatest hits from the iconic band Queen and its flamboyant diva front-man, Freddie Mercury! We add a sprinkling of gorgeous arias to make this a mash-up that will surely be a GMCLA concert for the ages. From over-the-top opera, to one of the greatest, most legendary, bands of all time - Queen! Bring somebody to love to this Bohemian Rhapsody!

Special guest artists to be announced.

TAKING FLIGHT

Saturday, August 13 at 7PM and Sunday, August 14 at 2PM

Royce Hall in Westwood

A MILESTONE EVENT! A GMCLA Co-commission and Los Angeles Premiere!

GMCLA concludes the homecoming season with Taking Flight featuring a major new work titled Songs of the Phoenix, and additional music from the world of musical theatre and contemporary composers. Songs of the Phoenix is curated by the sensational, Grammy and Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk) and written by 13 diverse and talented lyricists and composers, including legends Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim. Songs of the Phoenix celebrates the beauty of the fight - it's about heart, the return of laughter, light, and the lifting of voices. Major special guest artist to be announced!

Digital streaming presentations of Season 43 concerts will be available soon after the live performances with more details to be announced at a later date.

GMCLA Season 43 packages and single tickets for A Holiday Homecoming will go on sale Monday, November 1, 2021 through GMCLA.org and Royce Hall. Three-concert season packages start at $200.

GMCLA will perform at UCLA's Royce Hall, which is located at: 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095. For more information on visiting Royce Hall, go to RoyceHall.org/visit.