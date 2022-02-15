GRoW @ The Wallis Presents RECKONING â€“ A Short Play Festival

GRoW @ The Wallis presents The Wallis Studio Ensemble production of RECKONING - A Short Play Festival, featuring the work of ten emerging and established writers, with three World Premieres and seven L.A. Premieres of unique, witty and daring stories on contemporary life on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 3, 4, and 5, 8 pm, and Sunday March 6, 2022, 3 pm, in the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed and Choreographed by Wallis Studio Ensemble Artistic Director Madeleine Dahm, the festival's plays, short story, and poem are written by Briana Cox, Alex Kingsley, Krysta Gonzales, Eric Lane, Jo Rodriguez, Jaisey Bates, Starina Johnson, Phillip B. Williams and Sam Ambler, and performed by Wallis Studio Ensemble members Kendell Byrd, Rami Campbell, Alan Corvaia, Karlee Foster, Mark Antony Howard, Austin Owens Kelly, Ashley Victoria Robinson, and Taneal Williams. Set design is by Sibyl Wickersheimer; lighting design is by Bosco Flanagan; costume design is by Edina Hiser; headdress, prop fabrication and fight co-ordination by Alexander Sheldon; sound design is by Madeleine Dahm; cultural consultant for Infinite is Krysta Gonzales; artistic associate is Kelvin Morales; and production manager is Nicki Heskin. Photograph by Mateusz Klein.

"We hope that the festival celebrates these innovative writers as they illuminate, confront, surprise and delight us with very unique points of view," says Dahm. "These short plays and texts average 6 to 12 minutes in length, and it's amazing to see how cleverly the writers have been able to explore complex social issues in such a short amount of time. They offer us humorous and playful commentary, stark warnings, and joyful meditations on what it means to be human. It has been a privilege to dive into these daring narratives, and collaborate with each of the writers."

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in February and March include the Connie Han Trio (February 25), A Conversation with ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia (February 27); Bridge to Everywhere, led by Artistic Director Derrick Skye (March 3); Shai Wosner (March 5); Rapunzel Alone (March 12-19); The Wallis debut of MUSE/IQUE, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby (March 12 and 13); Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $25 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/wosner.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.