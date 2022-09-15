Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frightening & Funny New Stage Play THE MOURNING SHOW Debuts This October!

Spend your Halloween Holiday season laughing, screaming and surviving with this group of artist and you just might make it through the night.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Welcome to Good Grief...

The world premiere of a new original play, The Mourning Show. Writer/Director Ra'Shawn Durell brings to the stage a funny, tragic, terrifying story about yesterday's goodbyes and tomorrow's hello. After the loss of their patriarch, one family's choice to hold on to the past will change their future forever.

With help from a mysterious new company, the Jones family realizes that all might not be lost, but it comes with a price. A dynamic cast lead by the incredible Carmella Diaz-Lolar, The Mourning Show features performances from Lyndon Laveaux, Lacy Blake-Vetter, Joshua Vetter, Samuel Erdahl, Thomas Polk & Marla Lizbeth Perez.

Spend your Halloween Holiday season laughing, screaming and surviving with this group of artists and you just might make it through the night.

Shows Begin October 7th through October 16th. Fridays & Saturdays - 8pm, Sundays - 4pm. Tickets available at Ticket Leap

Wake up, it's time for The Mourning Show!

 


