Free Zoom Seminar Announced Covid-19 & HIV: Inter-Locking the Balance of Peace, Purpose, and Pleasure, June 12

A free zoom seminar this Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm. This week's event covers Covid-19, HIV: Inter-Locking the Balance of Peace, Purpose, and Pleasure presented by the Life Group LA.

The events' guest speaker is Damon Jacobs, a New York-based Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a tireless HIV prevention advocate who focuses his work on health, love, and pleasure.

This week's topic:

Friday, June 12, 2020 - 12:00-2:00 pm

Inter-Locking the Balance of Peace, Purpose, and Pleasure

Tips and Tools with an active, interactive discussion on peace, purpose, and pleasure during the pandemic and protests.

We will be talking about finding peace, purpose, and pleasure, during pandemics and protests. What role does PrEP and U=U play during these difficult times? How do we maintain mental health and wellness while facing hardship?

Registering is required for this event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on June 12, 2020 at 9 am pst.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You