Francis Ford Coppola Celebrated with AFI Life Achievement Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Film Institute (AFI) presented the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award to Francis Ford Coppola on Saturday, April 26, at a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, surrounded by icons in the entertainment community. The televised special, The AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Francis Ford Coppola, will premiere on TNT on June 18 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with an encore airing on TCM on July 31 at 8:00 pm ET/PT. This marks the 10th year the Emmy®-winning AFI Life Achievement Award special will air on TNT.

The evening began with welcome remarks from Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, and included tributes to Coppola's illustrious career and his influence on filmmaking from Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio and Al Pacino, plus family members Gia Coppola and Roman Coppola and a performance by Josh Groban of "Brucia La Terra" from The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Also included in the show were video clips of an exclusive interview, conducted by his daughter, Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

In presenting the award, Steven Spielberg, recipient of the 23rd AFI Life Achievement Award said, "You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film," and George Lucas, recipient of the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award, commented, “We hoped to beat the system, and we did. We had no rules. We wrote the rules with you holding the pen. Thank you for creating an era of filmmakers that loved the movies.”

Coppola accepted the award to a standing ovation. In his acceptance speech, he said, "All the beautiful faces are welcoming me back because I am and will always be nothing more than one of you."

The event also included a special remembrance of David Lynch (AFI Class of 1970) – who passed away in January of this year, and who had been the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal inaugural recipient in 1991. The medal is awarded to an Alum of either the AFI Conservatory or AFI DWW+, who best embodies the qualities of Schaffner: talent, taste, dedication and commitment to quality filmmaking.

The event concluded with attendees receiving an exclusive AFI commemorative tribute book about Coppola’s career. Guests were also introduced to the new online tribute site chronicling Coppola’s life and career at http://AFI.com/coppola. Over $2.5 million raised at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala will support educational programs at the American Film Institute, a nonprofit organization. To donate to AFI, visit AFI.com/support.

The AFI Life Achievement Award, established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973, is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees: “The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments