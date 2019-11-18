Forever Flamenco Presents NOCHE EN TRIANA

Master guitarist and Forever Flamenco favorite Antonio Triana heats up the first month of winter with dancers Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile, Misuda Cohen, Timo Nuñez and Bianca Rodriguez, accompanied by singer Antonio de Jerez and, joining Triana on guitar, Gabriel Osuna.

The Los Angeles Times hails The Fountain Theatre's monthly Forever Flamenco series as "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco," and LA Splash says, "Being the sensual, intimate art form that it is... the way you feel when you walk out of a Forever Flamenco performance is pretty darn fabulous."



The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave. Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie) For more information call or visit (323) 663-1525 or www.fountaintheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You