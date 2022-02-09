Forest Lawn Presents A Celebration Of The Performing Arts In Honor Of Black History Month

Forest Lawn will honor Black History Month with a much-anticipated virtual Celebration of the Performing Arts. This evening of inspirational music, dance, and spoken word will stream live via Facebook Live on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM. The presentation celebrates Black history and culture with the theme "through the generations, a celebration of the performing arts" and features acclaimed performers starring in renditions of some of the foremost Black cultural productions.

The 2022 edition of Forest Lawn's annual event brings together a wide range of celebrated Black performers through a collaboration with SunPhillage Productions. The evening features musical selections by cast members of the Tony Award-winning smash Hamilton, and the choral group Tonality, along with performer Ash Lawson, choreography by Sade Keinu, the female tap-dance band Syncopated Ladies, and dancers from The Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Hosted by actor and director Etienne Maurice, the celebration includes a keynote by renowned singer Ebony Fay as well as a spiritual keynote from Reverend Pamela Broadous.

"A Celebration of the Performing Arts brings together Los Angeles talent from across genres and across the county," says Forest Lawn's Senior Vice President, Marketing, Rodolfo Saenz. "The show will inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with their creative sides and celebrate Black history, all from the comfort of their homes."

Forest Lawn's A Celebration of the Performing Arts will take place virtually on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Streaming is available via Forest Lawn's Facebook page live, and following the event: (https://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn/). Visit www.forestlawn.com for more information.