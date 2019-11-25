First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Los Angeles Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Musical - Local
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 16%
 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasedena Playhouse 6%
 MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 5%

Best Musical - Tour
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson 21%
 COME FROM AWAY - Ahmanson 21%
 LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 11%

Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse 52%
 ANGELA GROVEY - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ahmanson Theatre 26%
 Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - Kirk Douglas 22%

Best Play - Local
The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre 6%
 CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
 TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 5%

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female
Gina D’Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage 25%
 JULIET FISCHER-SCHULEIN - MY MIDLIFE CABARET - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 22%
 NITA WHITAKER - FINDING MY VOICE - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 14%

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male
Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 23%
 Charles Busch - NATIVE NEW YORKER - FEINSTEIN'S AT VITELLO'S 16%
 Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY X - Garry Marshall Theatre 14%

Choreography - Local
Daniel Solis - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 8%
 Alyssa Landreth - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 5%
 Sonja Randall - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

Choreography - Tour
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum 41%
 Kelly Divine - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
 Michael Ashcroft / Geoffrey Garratt - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 17%

Costume Design - Local
Danae Iris McQueen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 7%
 Christina Bayer - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 6%
 Allison Dillard - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%

Director of a Musical - Local
Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 20%
 Britany Callahan - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 6%
 Landon Popadic - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 4%

Director of a Musical - Tour
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum 39%
 Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 38%
 Jerry Zaks - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 23%

Director of a Play - Local
Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 7%
 Joe Camareno - TELENOVELA - Force of Nature Productions 5%
 Corey Lynn Howe - TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 5%

Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
Brandon English - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 7%
 Zach Rifkin - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 6%
 George Salazar - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Pasadena Playhose 6%

Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
 Nick Blaemire - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 21%
 J. Daughtry - MISS SAIGON - Hollywood Pantages 15%

Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Robert Walters - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 5%
 Victor Chi - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%
 Donzell Lewis - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 3%

Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Maddie Lucas - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 9%
 Ellie Lynch - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 5%
 Ashley Argota - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Garry Marshall theatre 4%

Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 32%
 Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 27%
 Mary Kate Moore - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 20%

Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 8%
 Amy Smallman-Winston - BRUSHES - Whitefire Theatre 4%
 Courtney King - TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 4%

Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Caleb Shaw - BIG FISH - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 7%
 Thomas Polk - AVENUE Q - Cupcake Theater 6%
 Wyatt Goodbrand - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 6%

Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 66%
 Nick Adams - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 34%

Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
 Pedro Louis - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Company 5%
 Christopher Paul Tiernan - THE 39 STEPS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 5%

Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 21%
 MJ Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 8%
 Catherine Dickens - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 7%

Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Betty Buckley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 24%
 Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 22%
 Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 19%

Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Jade Hykush - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 7%
 Ellie Oliver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 6%
 Ashley Taylor - BRUSHES - Whitefire Theatre 5%

Lighting Design - Local
Josh Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 7%
 Ernie McDaniel - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN - Theatre West 6%
 Donny Jackson - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

Musical Director - Local
Darryl Archibald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 9%
 Wani Han - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 8%
 Colson Barkley - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 7%

Scenic Design - Local
Dane Laffrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 7%
 Alan Tollefson - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
 Stacy Hennon Stone - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

Solo Production - Play or Musical
John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre 62%
 Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol - Geffen Playhouse 22%
 Duffy Hudson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Force of Nature Productions 16%

Sound Design - Local
Veronika Vorel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 11%
 Austin Quan - A CAROL CHRISTMAS - The Group Rep 7%
 Steve Wallace - TO DAD WITH LOVE - Theatre West 7%

Special Theatre Event
Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl 50%
 Kikki Ebsen - To Dad with Love, A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 20%
 Company - AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY - Rockwell Table and Stage 12%

