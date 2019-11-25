First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Los Angeles Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:
Best Musical - Local
Best Musical - Tour
Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Best Play - Local
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male
Choreography - Local
Choreography - Tour
Costume Design - Local
Director of a Musical - Local
Director of a Musical - Tour
Director of a Play - Local
Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Lighting Design - Local
Musical Director - Local
Scenic Design - Local
Solo Production - Play or Musical
Sound Design - Local
Special Theatre Event
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 16%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasedena Playhouse 6%
MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 5%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson 21%
COME FROM AWAY - Ahmanson 21%
LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 11%
Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse 52%
ANGELA GROVEY - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ahmanson Theatre 26%
Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - Kirk Douglas 22%
The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre 6%
CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 5%
Gina D’Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage 25%
JULIET FISCHER-SCHULEIN - MY MIDLIFE CABARET - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 22%
NITA WHITAKER - FINDING MY VOICE - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 14%
Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 23%
Charles Busch - NATIVE NEW YORKER - FEINSTEIN'S AT VITELLO'S 16%
Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY X - Garry Marshall Theatre 14%
Daniel Solis - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 8%
Alyssa Landreth - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 5%
Sonja Randall - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 5%
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum 41%
Kelly Divine - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
Michael Ashcroft / Geoffrey Garratt - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 17%
Danae Iris McQueen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 7%
Christina Bayer - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 6%
Allison Dillard - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 20%
Britany Callahan - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 6%
Landon Popadic - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 4%
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum 39%
Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 38%
Jerry Zaks - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 23%
Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 7%
Joe Camareno - TELENOVELA - Force of Nature Productions 5%
Corey Lynn Howe - TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 5%
Brandon English - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 7%
Zach Rifkin - 13 THE MUSICAL - Jaxx Theatricals 6%
George Salazar - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Pasadena Playhose 6%
Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
Nick Blaemire - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 21%
J. Daughtry - MISS SAIGON - Hollywood Pantages 15%
Robert Walters - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 5%
Victor Chi - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%
Donzell Lewis - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 3%
Maddie Lucas - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 9%
Ellie Lynch - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 5%
Ashley Argota - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Garry Marshall theatre 4%
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 32%
Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 27%
Mary Kate Moore - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 20%
Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 8%
Amy Smallman-Winston - BRUSHES - Whitefire Theatre 4%
Courtney King - TATTERED CAPES - Theatre Unleashed 4%
Caleb Shaw - BIG FISH - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 7%
Thomas Polk - AVENUE Q - Cupcake Theater 6%
Wyatt Goodbrand - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 6%
Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 66%
Nick Adams - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 34%
Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Pedro Louis - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Company 5%
Christopher Paul Tiernan - THE 39 STEPS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 5%
Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 21%
MJ Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 8%
Catherine Dickens - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 7%
Betty Buckley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 24%
Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 22%
Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 19%
Jade Hykush - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 7%
Ellie Oliver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 6%
Ashley Taylor - BRUSHES - Whitefire Theatre 5%
Josh Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 7%
Ernie McDaniel - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN - Theatre West 6%
Donny Jackson - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 6%
Darryl Archibald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 9%
Wani Han - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 8%
Colson Barkley - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 7%
Dane Laffrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 7%
Alan Tollefson - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Stacy Hennon Stone - HAIR - Long Beach Playhouse 5%
John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre 62%
Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol - Geffen Playhouse 22%
Duffy Hudson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Force of Nature Productions 16%
Veronika Vorel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 11%
Austin Quan - A CAROL CHRISTMAS - The Group Rep 7%
Steve Wallace - TO DAD WITH LOVE - Theatre West 7%
Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl 50%
Kikki Ebsen - To Dad with Love, A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 20%
Company - AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY - Rockwell Table and Stage 12%
