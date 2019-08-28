Feinstein's At Vitello's Kicks Off MOSTLY NEW MUSICALS With Gregory Nabours

Feinstein's at Vitello's has announced a new monthly series featuring a diverse array of new musicals in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each month will showcase the work of one writer or writing team, or present a new musical in concert!

The series will debut on 9.9.19 with award-winning songwriter and musical director Gregory Nabours and an all-star cast for an evening of original work from his musicals The Trouble with Words, Marilyn! The New Musical, Masque of the Red Death, Down to the Darkness, and more! Next will be Kevin Ray on 10.7.19, followed by a new show every month! Feinstein's at Vitello's Presents: mostly NEW musicals will be curated and co-produced by Amy Francis Schott, producer of the popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Gregory Nabours is a Los Angeles-based composer/lyricist and music director. He is the co-creator of the popular Unauthorized Musical Parody series at Rockwell Table & Stage and is a founding member and resident composer of Coeurage Theatre Company. Since releasing his first award-winning musical The Trouble with Words in 2011, Gregory's music has been featured across the country, including a concert at the Kennedy Center for ASCAP's Broadway: Today and Tomorrow series. His work on a long list of theatrical productions has earned him three Ovation Awards, an LA Drama Critics' Circle Award, an LA Weekly Award, and an NAACP Award.

Performers will include Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: Five Guys Named Moe, Little Shop of Horrors; film: The Princess and The Frog, Dreamgirls), Carly Hughes (B'way: Pippin, Chicago, Beautiful; TV: "American Housewife"), Carrie St. Louis (B'way: Rock of Ages, Wicked ), Emma Hunton (B'way: Spring Awakening, National tours: Next to Normal, Wicked, TV: "Good Trouble"), Garrett Clayton (TV: Link in "Hairspray Live"), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: Book of Mormon, South Pacific; TV: "Black Monday," "Special"), Jonah Platt (B'way: Wicked, Regional: world premiere A Walk On The Moon at ACT, TV: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"), Lana McKissack (TV: "Hawaii Five-0", "Dark/Web"), Lesley McKinnell (national tour: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Kate Pazakis (co-creator Unauthorized Musical Parody series at Rockwell), Keir Kirkegaard (Mamma Mia at the Hollywood Bowl, Las Vegas: Rock of Ages), Ryan Wagner (Buzzfeed's "Weird Things Couples Do"), and Stephanie Renee Wall (B'way: Beautiful).

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for VIP and are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/feinsteins-at-vitellos-presents-mostly-new-musicals-gregory-nabours-tickets-68657810359. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and welcomes some of today's most celebrated performers when they come to town. The popular supper club brings an eclectic mix of entertainers and spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California, joining his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You