Faye Viviana Resigns From Crimson Square Theatre Company

Faye Viviana is the Founder and Executive Producer of Crimson Square Theatre Company.
Faye Viviana, Founder and Executive Producer of Crimson Square Theatre Company has officially resigned from the company. Since its founding in 2019, Crimson Square has produced 9 shows, multiple staged readings, created a mentorship program and ongoing writer's lab under Viviana's leadership. Her role of Executive Producer blended the duties of both Artistic Director and Executive Director.
As Executive Producer, she not only navigated the company's comeback from the pandemic, but is proud to have given 5 new directors, 5 new writers, and over a dozen theatre craft mentees including stage managers, set builders, costumers, assistant producers, assistant directors, and front of house managers their LA Stage debut. She oversaw the company's first world premiere Live At The Purple Lounge developed by 5 female writers from the lab, which premiered in April 2022.
Viviana shared, “I am excited to see where the next generation will take Crimson Square. I look forward to seeing many impactful shows begin their journey there.”
Faye continues to produce offstage under her indie film banner V3 Productions and is represented by Patrick Havern at Established Artists and Julie Smith at Smith & Hervey Grimes Talent Agency.
