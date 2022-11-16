Family-Friendly Pacific Chorale Concert 'Tis The Season!' Comes to the Segerstrom Concert Hall
Performances are on Sunday, December 18, 5 pm, and Monday, December 19, 2022, 7:30 pm.
Pacific Chorale's family-friendly extravaganza "Tis the Season!" - considered one of Orange County's favorite holiday traditions - will fill the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa with festive musical cheer and delightful sonic wonder in back-to-back performances on Sunday, December 18, 5 pm, and Monday, December 19, 2022, 7:30 pm. Cherished holiday carols and seasonal gems will be sung to glorious perfection by the Grammy-winning chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Istad. They are joined by special guests Southern California Children's Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony. A visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus, caps the joyful Yuletide celebration.
Patrons rave about Tis the Season!, calling it "a holiday event not to be missed" and "the best Christmas concert EVER!" Voice of OC proclaims, Pacific Chorale "will jazz up your holiday!"
Pacific Chorale's 2022-23 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons, and Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang.
Single tickets for "Tis the Season!" range from $32 to $156. The Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.
