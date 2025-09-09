FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Theatre Lunatico

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Theatre Lunatico’s production of Frankenstein, a chorus of women retells the classic work of sci-fi and horror—embodying and unleashing the feminist perspective that birthed Mary Shelley’s landmark novel. Playwright Tina Taylor’s new adaptation of Frankenstein also fully realizes the character of Margaret, the recipient of the letters which generate the story’s narrative–and yet in the novel she is largely an unseen and silent witness.

Lunatico’s Margaret is a lover and a feminist, torn between curiosity about the future and sympathy for those crushed in the path of its development–a poignant dilemma for Bay Area audiences wrestling with the possibilities of A.I. Theatre

Lunatico’s Frankenstein arrives just in time for Halloween, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, October 11th-November 2nd. Audiences will descend the steps to La Val’s Subterranean at 1834 Euclid–an intimate, black-box theater hidden in the basement of La Val’s Pizza. This production is a continuation of Lunatico’s Tales from Behind the Basement Door series, following up the runaway success of their production of The Moors by Jen Silverman last Fall.

The ensemble cast of Frankenstein includes Tyler Aguallo, Liam Blaney, Rachel Brown, Sarah Dunnavant, Jennifer Green, Sam Heft-Luthy, Sarah Jiang, and Shawn Oda. Production team includes Michael Barr (producer), Liam Blaney (music director), Rachel Brown (movement director), Devon deGroot (assistant director), Steve Egelman (sound designer), Aella Ney (lighting designer), Lauri Smith (director), Elana Swartz (Costume Designer), Éssa Vilanue (stage manager), Umut Yalcinkaya (set designer), and Bessie Zolno (intimacy & fight choreographer).

Theatre Lunatico is a Berkeley-based, ensemble physical theatre company devoted to narratives that place women and other marginalized perspectives center stage through the unique interpretive lens of our storytelling and commitment to gender parity casting. More information is available at www.TheatreLunatico.org.

