FINDING NEMO JR. to be Presented at Orange County School Of The Arts

Orange County School of the Arts Integrated Arts Conservatory students will present their rendition of the musical adaptation, "Finding Nemo Jr." Based on the beloved Oscar-winning Disney Pixar film, with music by the award-winning songwriting team behind "Frozen," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. This lively production will run Nov. 14-15.

"Nemo is thematically centered around family and friendship, which will resonate with most audience members," said Charna Lopez, conservatory director and director of the musical. "And even though the production is energetic, silly, and entertaining, it also deals with loss, trust, and letting go. Overcoming fear and adversity; personal growth and bravery."

To help bring the story to life, the cast of Integrated Arts students began to master a new skill- puppetry. These professional puppets are bringing a unique and creative flair to the musical. The student performers spent time working hard to refine this new craft to showcase the emotion and character necessary to tell the story. The dedication needed to make this production shine has been an enriching part of the cast's conservatory education.

"Performing in a musical goes beyond talent, especially in theater at a young age. It is about being brave, taking risks, and creating something in collaboration with other student performers," Lopez said.

The musical performance will encapsulate the student performers' authentic and enthusiastic storytelling, allowing the audience to enjoy a quick escape into the big blue world of "Finding Nemo" and share the magic of the theatre with the whole family.

The Integrated Arts Conservatory performances of "Finding Nemo Jr." will take place at the Michael F. Harrah Symphony Hall on Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.