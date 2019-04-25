FALLING ON DEAF EYES Comes to McCadden Place Theatre

"Falling On Deaf Eyes" is an autobiographical comedy about a single Deaf mother raising a family of teenage punk rockers in a small town. This unique production is an exciting multi-media theatrical experience incorporating music, sign language, storytelling, and theatrical visuals, with a team of sign language interpreters to ensure access to the deaf and hard of hearing. While hugely entertaining and accessible to families, music fans, the literary community, and beyond, "Falling on Deaf Eyes" will also educate and inform the general public about American Sign Language and some of the daily issues facing the deaf and hard of hearing community. The show will enjoy its world premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019. All shows will be at McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

When Justin's parents divorced in 1992, his Deaf mother suddenly found herself overcoming extraordinary personal challenges as a newly-single parent raising a family of three hearing youngsters in a small provincial town. The family were forced to find ways to cope with new circumstances in unfamiliar surroundings.

Sometimes harrowing, often funny, but always compassionate in its depiction of a family in transition, "Falling on Deaf Eyes" is a unique, one-of-a-kind show and an inspirational and universal portrayal of human courage and survival.

With the talent we've assembled, Falling on Deaf Eyes promises to be a remarkable and timely production.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Sunday June 9 2019, 8:00 PM * w/ ASL Interpreters (Preview)

Saturday June 15 2019, 5:00 PM * w/ ASL Interpreters

Sunday June 16 2019, 2:00 PM

Thursday June 20 2019, 11:30 PM

Friday June 21 2019, 7:00 PM

Saturday June 22 2019, 6:30 PM * w/ ASL Interpreters

Sunday June 23 2019, 2:30 PM * w/ ASL Interpreters

Running time: 55 minutes

TICKET PRICE : $20 - www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5982

WHERE: McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038.





