Exclusive: PERFECT WORLD A New Musical Begins Rehearsals At El Portal Theatre

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video first look inside rehearsals for Perfect World, a brand-new musical directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Kay Cole (A Chorus Line original cast). The production begins performances at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on Saturday, November 1, and runs through Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The full 3-minute video offers an inside glimpse into the creative process as the cast and creative team come together for the first day of rehearsals. This special access is available exclusively for 24 hours—beginning today or first thing tomorrow, October 30.

Set in the 1920s, Perfect World tells the mysterious and true story of Barbara Follett, a literary prodigy who published two acclaimed novels by the age of 14 before vanishing at 25. The musical traces her imaginative childhood world of Farksolia—a utopia where joy and harmony reigned—and her lifelong struggle to reconcile art, fame, and identity.

Directed and choreographed by Kay Cole, Perfect World features music supervision by Darryl Archibald, production consultation by Cody Lassen, and designs by Stephen Gifford (scenic) and Jennifer Lynn Deck (costume). Hector Guerrero serves as assistant choreographer, with Zev Burrows as music assistant.

The cast includes Gabbie Adner, Dia Day, Michael Deni, Adam Hollick, Catherine Last, Elizabeth Last, Sammy Linkowski, Charley Rowan McCain, Guy Noland, Brent Schindele, Erika Schindele, and Michael Wells.

With music by Richard Winzeler and a book and lyrics by Alan Edmunds (co-lyricist Winzeler), Perfect World evokes the spirit of golden-age masters like Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Bob Merrill, and Cy Coleman, blending classic musical storytelling with an original, deeply emotional narrative inspired by Edmunds’s longtime fascination with Barbara Follett.