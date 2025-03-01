El Capitan Theatre Brings Back Disney Classics

Five Disney animated classics are set to return to the El Capitan Theatre. They will run as part of a limited engagement from March 10 through March 14.

Guests can see “Tarzan” on Monday March 10, “Aladdin” on Tuesday March 11, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Wednesday March 12, “The Emperor’s New Groove” on Thursday March 13 and “Pinocchio” on Friday March 14. Daily showtimes for the each film March 10 through March 14 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm.

About Disney’s “Tarzan”: Walt Disney Animation Studios' magnificent adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs's story follows the extraordinary adventures of an orphaned infant raised by a family of gorillas and ultimately accepted as one of their own. Together with his wisecracking ape buddy Terk and neurotic elephant pal Tantor, Tarzan learns how to "surf" and swing through the trees and survive in the jungle. As Tarzan matures into a young man, his life changes forever when he finally meets other humans, with whom he feels an immediate and irresistible bond.



About Disney’s “Aladdin”: Aladdin, a street-smart commoner, pairs up with clever, confident Princess Jasmine to fight against the evil sorcerer Jafar and foil his plans of taking over the kingdom. Along the way, Aladdin learns to believe in himself...with the help of a comical, shape-shifting Genie whose three wishes can change everything.



About Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: Inspired by Victor Hugo's classic novel, these are the adventures of Quasimodo, the gentle and lonely hunchbacked bell ringer of Notre Dame. At the urging of his gargoyle pals Victor, Hugo and Laverne, Quasimodo leaves the solitary safety of his tower, venturing out and finding his first true friend, the gypsy beauty Esmeralda. When Esmeralda is arrested and confined to the Cathedral, Quasi helps her escape, and she entrusts him with a secret map to the gypsies' hideout. When the hideout is threatened, Quasi—the most unlikely of heroes—fights to save the people and the city he loves. They, in turn, learn to see people for who they are, rather than how they appear. Contains tobacco depictions.



About Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove”: Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) thought he had it all: a devoted populace to rule over, a wardrobe of glamorous garb and his unwavering "groove." But his world is flipped upside down when he's turned into a llama by his devious adviser Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her hunky henchman Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the once-mighty ruler is forced into an unlikely alliance with pleasant peasant Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a groovy adventure. Discovering the good in everyone has never been so much fun!



About Disney’s “Pinocchio”: The timeless story of Pinocchio inspires a new generation with its masterful animation, award-winning music and unforgettable characters. When loving Geppetto creates a wooden puppet, his wish is granted when it comes to life as a little wooden boy. With faithful friend and conscience Jiminy Cricket by his side, Pinocchio embarks on fantastic adventures that test his bravery, loyalty and honesty until he triumphs in his quest for his heart’s desire: to become a real boy. Contains tobacco depictions.



