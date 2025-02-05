Edu Diaz Will Bring A DRAG IS BORN to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Drag Is Born, the acclaimed solo show by award-winning artist Edu Díaz, will be featured as part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre on Feb. 19, 7 PM. This celebrated nonverbal theatrical production offers a whimsical and poignant exploration of diversity, as an unsuspecting man is hilariously and heartwarmingly transformed into a drag queen onstage.

Renowned as a “whimsical tour de force” (Orlando Weekly), A Drag Is Born masterfully blends clowning and drag to create an unforgettable theatrical experience. The show has garnered widespread acclaim, earning five prestigious awards, including Best Solo Actor (LATA Awards), Best Solo Show Specialty (Orlando Fringe 2024), and Best Solo Clown (NYC Fringe 2024).

Since its premiere at the NYC Fringe and Orlando Fringe in Spring 2024, A Drag Is Born has enjoyed multiple encore runs, including a limited Off-Broadway engagement at Playhouse 46.

The creative team behind this inventive production includes Director: Rachel Resnik. Assistant Director and Choreographer: Tinna Hoffmann. Lighting Design: Jen Leno. Stage Design: Bri Colombo. Production Manager: Jess Ducey. The production is supported by the Consulate of Spain in New York City.

Join us for an evening of boundary-pushing theater as A Drag Is Born graces the stage at the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival. Witness the transformative power of art, humor, and drag in a show that continues to redefine the meaning of identity and performance.

