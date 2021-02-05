Echo Theater Company Hosts Virtual Edition Of Feminist Salon Series MRS. PORTER'S

The Echo Theater Company hosts a virtual edition of feminist salon series Mrs. Porter's.

Who is Mrs. Porter? In T.S. Eliot 's "The Waste Land," she's a character. In Cairo, during WWI, she's the owner of a notorious brothel. In Los Angeles, from 2004 - 2013, she hosted an art and literary salon founded by co-hosts Teresa Carmady and Johanna Blakely and sponsored by Les Figues Press, a nonprofit literary organization that publishes experimental writing and literature in translation, with a focus on feminist and queer authors.

During the global pandemic, Mrs. Porter (along with Carmady and Blakely) is hosting her art and literary salon online in the Echo "Zoomsphere."