Echo Theater Company Hosts Virtual Edition Of Feminist Salon Series MRS. PORTER'S
Streaming for free, Friday, February 28.
The Echo Theater Company hosts a virtual edition of feminist salon series Mrs. Porter's.Who is Mrs. Porter? In T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land," she's a character. In Cairo, during WWI, she's the owner of a notorious brothel. In Los Angeles, from 2004 - 2013, she hosted an art and literary salon founded by co-hosts Teresa Carmady and Johanna Blakely and sponsored by Les Figues Press, a nonprofit literary organization that publishes experimental writing and literature in translation, with a focus on feminist and queer authors. During the global pandemic, Mrs. Porter (along with Carmady and Blakely) is hosting her art and literary salon online in the Echo "Zoomsphere." Streaming for free, Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. Get the Zoom link at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.