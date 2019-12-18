East West Players Announces Cast For Spring 2020 Production Of Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS

East West Players (EWP), the nation's longest-running professional theater of color and the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, is proud to announce the cast and creative team for Spring 2020 production of the award-winning Broadway musical Assassins. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by John Weidman, Assassins will be directed by East West Players' Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai, with musical direction by Marc Macalintal. Assassins begins performances on March 12th and runs through April 5th, 2020, with opening night on March 19, 2020.

A darkly comic Tony-award winner that examines the motives of the nine notorious Americans who took their shot at the President of the United States, Assassins is the twelfth Sondheim musical mounted by East West Players in its fifty-four year history of producing theatre in Los Angeles. This wickedly subversive spectacle explores the national fixation on celebrity and its violent intersection with the American dream.



The cast of Assassins is headlined by Gedde Watanabe (Original Broadway Cast of Pacific Overtures, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum and La Cage Aux Folles at East West Players), Joan Almedilla (Broadway national tour of The King And I, and most recently starring as Donna Sheridan in East West Players' Mamma Mia!), and Adam Kaokept, making his East West Players debut, (Broadway: Miss Saigon Revival and Disney's Aladdin Original Cast).



Cast includes:

John Wilkes Booth................................Trance Thompson*

CHARLES GUITEAU...................................Gedde Watanabe*

BALLADEER/LEE HARVEY OSWALD....................Adam Kaokept*

SARA Jane Moore.........................................Joan Almedilla*

THE PROPRIETOR..................................Max Austin Torrez*

SAMUEL BYCK...........................................Christopher Chen*

LEON CZOLGOSZ................................................George Xavier*

LYNETTE "SQUEAKY" FROMME...........................Astoncia Bhagat

JOHN HINCKLEY, JR................................................Arvin Lee

GIUSEPPE ZANGARA.....................................Aric Martin

EMMA GOLDMAN (ENSEMBLE)..............................Kym Miller*

ENSEMBLE ..................................................Andrea Somera

ENSEMBLE .................................................Jalen Lum

The creative team includes: Snehal Desai (Director), Marc Macalintal (Music Director), Stephanie Lim (Dramaturg), David Murakami (Projections Designer), Stephanie Nguyen (Costume Designer), Anna Robinson (Scenic Designer), Wesley Charles Chew (Lighting Designer), Christian Lee and Cricket Myers (Sound Designers), Glenn Michael Baker (Property Designer), and Brandon Cheng (Stage Manager).

All performances of Assassins will be staged at the David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in Little Tokyo. Previews are Thursday, March 12th through Sunday, March 15th, with 8pm shows from Thursday to Saturday, and a 2pm matinee show on Sunday. Regular performances are from Friday, March 20th through Sunday, April 5th, with 8pm shows from Thursday to Saturday, and 2pm matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday. Opening night is Thursday, March 19th at 8pm. Both preview and regular performance ticket prices range from $50 to $70.

Tickets may be purchased online at eastwestplayers.org or by calling (213) 625-7000. At time of purchase please mention any wheelchair/accessible seating needs. Student, senior, and group discounts are available. Dates, details, and ticket prices are subject to change.

East West Players (EWP), the nation's longest-running professional theater of color in the country and the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, was founded in 1965, at a time when Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs) faced limited or no opportunities to see their experiences reflected outside of stereotypical and demeaning caricatures in the American landscape. EWP not only ensures that API stories are told, but works to increase access, inclusion, and representation in entertainment and media.

For more information, please visit eastwestplayers.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You