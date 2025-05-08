ENCHANTED SILVERWARE to Make World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Enchanted Silverware, a sparkling new musical parody, is making its debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June at the Madnani Theater in Los Angeles.

Written, directed, and produced by Cat Miggs, with original music by composer Branson NeJame, Enchanted Silverware is a campy, heartfelt homage to fairy tale magic-with a twist. When a haughty prince offends a mysterious witch, his loyal kitchen staff find themselves cursed and transformed into-you guessed it-silverware.

As the newly-enchanted utensils struggle to lift the curse, they must confront not only the magical mishap but the secrets simmering beneath their own glossy surfaces. With a delightful mix of parody, original songs, and a lot of heart, Enchanted Silverware is a joyful satire of transformation, identity, and redemption.

FORK will be played by Julia Linger on June 8, June 12, and June 28, and by Isaiah Avilla on June 15 and June 20. KNIFE will be played by Marcel Licera on June 8, June 20, and June 28, and by Grace Soens on June 12 and June 15. SPOON will be played by Averie Groleau-Cmelo on June 12, June 15, and June 28, and by Aaron Gribben on June 8 and June 20. NAPKIN will be played by Davis Barber in every performance: June 8, 12, 15, 20, and 28. The Featherdusters 1, 2, & 3—Jess Cisneros, Sarah Grace Villarreal, and Selin Genc—will be featured in every show.

Voiceover Cast includes Sophia Halliwell as Spoon Sister and Knife's Kid 1, Bella Night as Aunt May and Knife's Kid 2, Katie Janette as Knife's Kid 3, and Lexi Stein as Knife's Kid 4.

All performances take place at the Madnani Theater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Sunday, June 8 at 5:00 PM, Thursday, June 12 at 8:30 PM, Sunday, June 15 at 1:30 PM, Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, June 28 at 5:00 PM.

This world premiere promises a dazzling, delicious, and utterly absurd evening of musical theatre for ages 10 and up (especially those who secretly believe their cutlery might be watching). Whether you're a Fringe die-hard or a first-time festivalgoer, Enchanted Silverware is the dish you didn't know you were craving.

