EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB Comes to Bar Lubitsch

Following a two-month hiatus, Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club returns to Bar Lubitsch on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Monday, June 23, at 8pm. Goglia's accompanist is Dwight Rivera (Linda Perry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elliot Yamin). The evening will also feature special guests Hummingbird Meadows (aka Michael Montiel – A Star is Born, Rent/Over the Moon, Pamela Adlon's Better Things); Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (SAMSUNG, Little Shop of Horrors/5 Star Theatricals, Tale of the Lion King/Disneyland); Eric Stanton Betts (Fake It Until You Make It/Mark Taper Forum, Tyler Perry's Joy Ridge); Maxi Witrak (Shrinking, Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv); and Brandon Keith Rogers (The Heart/La Jolla Playhouse, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin/HBO Max, West Side Story/Flat Rock Playhouse).

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency, now at Bar Lubitsch. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every month filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA's top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums.

